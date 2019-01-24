Wimal files appeal challenging Commercial HC verdict

-

MP Wimal Weerawansa had filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, challenging a verdict issued by the Commercial High Court of Colombo.

Attorneys representing MP Weerawansa had today (24) lodged the appeal before the Commercial High Court of Colombo to be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

MP Weerawansa states that the Commercial High Court of Colombo had recently issued an order stating that he has violated the Intellectual Property Act by using documents related to Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna for his book titled ‘Neththa Venuwata Aththa’ (Truth instead of Lies).

Accordingly, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had ordered MP Weerawansa to pay Rs 1 million as damages to JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva.

MP Weerawansa further states that the Commercial High Court had issued the order without proper observations, hence, seeks a Supreme Court order voiding the verdict of the Commercial High Court.