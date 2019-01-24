Singapore to provide Sri Lanka with technical expertise to prevent drug trafficking

-

The Government of Singapore has agreed to introduce the technical knowledge to Sri Lanka for the prevention of narcotic drugs and to assist the drug prevention programme initiated by President Maithripala Sirisena.

A meeting was held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel today (24) between President Maithripala Sirisena and Singaporean Minister of Social and Family Development and Deputy Minister of National Development, Desmond Lee and Singapore state officials of the departments dealing with the prevention of drugs in Singapore.

During the meeting, they have agreed to extend support to the programmes to eliminate and prevention of drugs in Sri Lanka, the PMD said.

Accordingly, a special team of official from Singapore will arrive in Sri Lanka shortly to provide assistance for the programme conducted by Sri Lanka to prevent and control drug trafficking.

The officers made detailed descriptions to the President on the tackling of drugs and the national programmes conducted by that country on preventing smuggling of illegal drugs. The President was briefed about the current programs conducted by several Ministries of Singapore to eradicate drugs.

The President also explained about the national level programs conducted by Sri Lanka in eradicating the drugs, which has become a severe problem to the country. To appreciate the police officers who are dedicating to prevent drug smuggling and control and eradicate drugs, a function to present them Presidential Awards will be held next week, said the President.

Singapore’s Minister of Social and Family Development and Deputy Minister of National Development, Desmond Lee and Minister of Housing Affairs and Senior Director of Ministry of Housing Affairs and International Cooperation Coordination, Ling Young Eran, Acting Director of Drug Prevention Unit, Sebastian Tan, Coordinating Director of Central Drug Prevention Unit, Sng Chern Hong, and others were present at this discussion.