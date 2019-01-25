Navy hands over five fishing trawlers to India

Navy hands over five fishing trawlers to India

January 25, 2019   08:31 am

Five Indian fishing trawlers which had been apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy due to trespassing and illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, were handed over to India by Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Department of Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

Prior to the handing over, a group of Indian technicians arrived in Sri Lanka to repair the Indian trawlers anchored at the jetty of SLNS Elara in Karainagar. 

Accordingly, after the repairs, the Indian trawlers were handed over to Indian Coast Guard ship “Ameya” by a craft belongs to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line ( IMBL) off Kankasanturai, yesterday evening.

