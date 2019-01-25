Passenger held with foreign cigarettes worth nearly Rs 2 mn

Passenger held with foreign cigarettes worth nearly Rs 2 mn

January 25, 2019   08:52 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A Sri Lankan passenger, who had arrived from Dubai, has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) along with 174 cartons of foreign cigarettes.

The Customs officials attached to the BIA had held the suspect at the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge of BIA this morning (25).

The seized 174 cartons had, reportedly, contained 34,800 of foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.9 million.

The suspect is revealed to be a 41-year-old man residing in Pannala area.

The contraband has been declared forfeit while a penalty of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the suspect.

The Customs officials are conducting further investigations on the incident.

