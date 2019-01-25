Ranil re-elected UNP leader for coming year

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been re-elected as the leader of United National Party for the forthcoming year.

The UNP Working Committee had assembled at the party headquarters Sirikotha yesterday (24).

Accordingly, the existing office bearers of the UNP Working Committee have been re-elected as the new committee members.

UNP Secretary General Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that several other appointments were made during the Working Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, UNP Chairman Minister Kabir Hashim said necessary steps would be taken to hold elections in due course.

However, Provincial Council elections will not be held soon, Minister John Amaratunga has said.