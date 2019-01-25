Ranil re-elected UNP leader for coming year

Ranil re-elected UNP leader for coming year

January 25, 2019   09:39 am

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been re-elected as the leader of United National Party for the forthcoming year.

The UNP Working Committee had assembled at the party headquarters Sirikotha yesterday (24).

Accordingly, the existing office bearers of the UNP Working Committee have been re-elected as the new committee members.

UNP Secretary General Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that several other appointments were made during the Working Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, UNP Chairman Minister Kabir Hashim said necessary steps would be taken to hold elections in due course.

However, Provincial Council elections will not be held soon, Minister John Amaratunga has said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories