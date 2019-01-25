Parliamentary election is needed, not Prez polls - Semasinghe

January 25, 2019   10:29 am

The government dreads the holding of elections, says the UPFA Parliamentarian Shehan Semasinghe.

Addressing a public meeting held in Anuradhapura, the parliamentarian said, the Parliament has also become untrustworthy at present.

Emphasizing that there is a dire need of holding elections, MP Semasinghe stated, Parliament’s issues cannot be resolved although a Presidential Election is held.

To resolve the existing crisis, a parliamentary election is needed, not any other election, MP Semasinghe added.

Even if a new president is elected, that person would have to work with the incumbent parliament members, he further said.

