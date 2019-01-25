24-hour water cut in several areas

-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed on several areas, starting from 8.00 a.m. the next morning (26) until 8.00 a.m. on 27th January, says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelanwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas.

Reportedly, the water cut is being imposed due to urgent maintenance work.

The Water Board requests the customers to collect water required for consumption during the time period in which the water supply is suspended.