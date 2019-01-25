24-hour water cut in several areas

24-hour water cut in several areas

January 25, 2019   11:27 am

-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed on several areas, starting from 8.00 a.m. the next morning (26) until 8.00 a.m. on 27th January, says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelanwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas.

Reportedly, the water cut is being imposed due to urgent maintenance work.

The Water Board requests the customers to collect water required for consumption during the time period in which the water supply is suspended.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories