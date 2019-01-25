Police to seize assets of 24 major drug dealers who fled Sri Lanka
January 25, 2019 12:23 pm
Sri Lanka’s Police Spokesman today said that 24 major drug traffickers have fled the country and that investigations are underway to confiscate their assets and properties.
ASP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this while participating in a conference at the Government Information Department to brief on drug prevention programme.
Programmes to educate students and the public on the topic are being today as well coinciding with the national drug prevention week.