Police to seize assets of 24 major drug dealers who fled Sri Lanka

Police to seize assets of 24 major drug dealers who fled Sri Lanka

January 25, 2019   12:23 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s Police Spokesman today said that 24 major drug traffickers have fled the country and that investigations are underway to confiscate their assets and properties.

ASP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this while participating in a conference at the Government Information Department to brief on drug prevention programme.

Programmes to educate students and the public on the topic are being today as well coinciding with the national drug prevention week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories