2 killed, 3 injured in IED attack on Sri Lankan peacekeepers in Mali

A Sri Lankan Army Captain and a Sri Lankan Army trooper were killed while another three Sri Lankan soldiers have been injured in an IED attack during the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali.

An armoured vehicle, WMZ carrying Sri Lankan Peacekeeping troops on patrol in the general area of Douentza in West Africa’s trouble-torn Mali, came under a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack around 6.30 a.m. early this morning (25) in local Mali time.

The attack on the WMZ and the convoy which was returning after a mission killed one Sri Lankan Army Captain and another Sri Lankan Army trooper who were on board the WMZ, the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) confirmed.

Reports reaching Sri Lanka further confirm that three more Sri Lankan soldiers have sustained injuries and admitted to the nearby hospital, the release said.

It said that clearing operations were still on and that the attack caused damages to the ill-fated WMZ vehicle and another that followed behind.

UN Peacekeeping Mission Headquarters in Mali is conducting investigations into the incident.