Local politicians directly engaged in drug trafficking - Harsha

Local politicians directly engaged in drug trafficking - Harsha

January 25, 2019   02:51 pm

-

Local politicians are directly involved in drug trafficking in the country, says Minister Harsha de Silva.

Addressing an event held in Colombo yesterday (24), the Minister stated that politicians provide backing for drug dealers.

Stating that everyone knows where the supply of drugs such as Cannabis, Ice and Tramadol come from, Minister de Silva emphasized that the local politicians have direct involvement in drug trafficking.

“These issues cannot be resolved if we do not speak up about them,” he said.

Politicians from the highest to the lower rank should not acquaint with the drug dealers if they are really fighting against drug trafficking, Minister de Silva emphasized.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories