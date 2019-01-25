Two ministerial portfolios amended

-

Amendments have been made for the ministerial portfolios of Minister Daya Gamage and State Minister Ranjith Aluvihare.

Accordingly, Minister of Social Empowerment Daya Gamage has been conferred the ministerial portfolio of Primary Industries, in addition to his current position.

Ministerial portfolio of Ranjith Aluvihare has been amended as the State Minister of Tourism Development Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs.

The extraordinary gazette notification pertaining to the amendments of the ministerial portfolios had been issued by the Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena.