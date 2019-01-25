Estate workers basic daily wage to be increased

-

An agreement has been reached to increase the basic daily wage of estate workers up to Rs 700, says the Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake.

This decision was taken following a lengthy discussion held between estate owners and government officials at the Ministry of Labour today (25).

Accordingly, the estate workers are to be paid a basic daily wage of Rs 700 and an additional Rs 50.

The estate workers had carried out strike actions for nearly three months, demanding the increase of their basic daily wage of Rs 530 up to Rs 1000.

In addition to the increase in basic daily wage, Minister Dissanayake has also agreed to allocate Rs 100 million from the funds of Sri Lanka Tea Board to pay three-month salary arrears of the estate workers.

State Minister of Plantation Industries Vadivel Suresh and Parliamentarian Arumugan Thondaman had also joined the discussion.