Australia endows SLCG with Stabicraft vessels

January 26, 2019   12:00 am

The Australian Government has handed over 03 Stabicraft vessels to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG), Sri Lanka Navy stated.

A ceremony was held at SLNS Rangalla in the Colombo harbour premises yesterday (25).

The event was graced by the State Minister of Defence, Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene as the Chief Guest. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva was also present at this occasion.

Accordingly, the State Minister of Defence, Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene and Director Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunga formally took over the 03 craft from the Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Bryce Hutchesson.

Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasinghe, Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and a large number of Navy and Coast Guard officers were also present on this significant occasion.

