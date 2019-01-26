24 Indians arrested for overstaying tourist visa

January 26, 2019   10:39 am

Twenty-four Indian nationals have been arrested by the Department of Immigration and Emigration for illegally staying in the country without a visa.

The arrestees are revealed to be Indian nationals, who had been employed as factory workers in Ingiriya, stated the Deputy Controller of the Department M.G.V. Kariyawasam.

Reportedly, the arrested Indians had overstayed their tourist visa.

They are currently detained at the Mirihana Detention Centre and a special investigation has been launched into the incident, the Immigration and Emigration Department stated.

