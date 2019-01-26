Associates of Uru Juwa arrested over extortion attempt

January 26, 2019   11:07 am

The Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) has arrested two persons including a woman for attempting to extort money.

Three machete knives in possession of the suspects have also been taken into custody, the police said.

The arrestees are identified as Sivaratnam Prashan alias ‘Moriya’ and Vijekumar Ramini Apsara, residing in Biyagama area.

The police have uncovered, the suspects are associates of the underworld kingpin named Mambulanage Dineth Milan Mambulana alias ‘Uru Juwa’, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

The suspects are to be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (26).

The OCPD is carrying out further investigations pertaining to the incident.

