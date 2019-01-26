President returns from Singapore

President returns from Singapore

January 26, 2019   02:40 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, who had been on an official visit to Singapore, has returned to the country.

The delegation had arrived in the country last night (25), said Ada Derana reporter.

President Sirisena had left for Singapore on January 23, to deliver the keynote speech at the Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.

During the visit, President had held discussions with the President of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

The President’s Media Division stated, more discussions were held between President Sirisena and the foreign ministers and representatives, who had attended the Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories