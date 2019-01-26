President returns from Singapore

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, who had been on an official visit to Singapore, has returned to the country.

The delegation had arrived in the country last night (25), said Ada Derana reporter.

President Sirisena had left for Singapore on January 23, to deliver the keynote speech at the Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.

During the visit, President had held discussions with the President of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

The President’s Media Division stated, more discussions were held between President Sirisena and the foreign ministers and representatives, who had attended the Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.