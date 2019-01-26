Mahindananda invites JVP to form an alliance

-

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna is invited to a broad alliance that Sri Lanka Freedom Party and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna are establishing, says UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Addressing a public meeting in Yatnuwara area, the parliamentarian stated the country is on social, cultural, religious and political decline.

“This is a year of elections and it could be either a Provincial Council elections or Presidential election,” MP Aluthgamage added.

Commenting further he said, President Maithripala Sirisena, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and 48 political parties have already reached an agreement to form a broad coalition and JVP is also invited to join.