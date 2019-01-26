Three busted with Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 16 mn

-

Three persons have been arrested in Valvettithurai area, while in possession of 110 kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest was made today (26), during a raid carried out by a group of Valvettithurai police officers, who acted on a tip-off received by Northern Province Senior DIG Roshan Fernando.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered, the haul was smuggled into the country yesterday (25) and concealed inside a house in the area.

The haul is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 16. 5 million, the police said.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the court and Valvettithurai Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

The police added, 2130 kg of Kerala Cannabis had been busted from the raids carried out in the Northern area during the past one-and-a-half years.