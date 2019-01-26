Lifetime salaries for disabled soldiers and widows of fallen war heroes

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to provide lifetime salaries and allowances for war heroes, who were disabled or killed in military operations, terrorist activities or other law-enforcement activities.

The disabled soldiers and the widows or dependants of the fallen war heroes are to be provided with lifetime salaries and allowances, which was previously paid until 55 years of age.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated necessary measures in this regard would be taken within the following two months.

This decision was taken during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (25) on the steps initiated by the Defence Ministry under the instructions of the President to resolve this long-standing issue of disabled soldiers.

Reportedly, the representatives of the national forum of disabled and fallen war heroes and district and the wives and widows of war heroes representing the district and national organizations had joined the meeting.

The PMD said measures have already been taken to resolve the 08 demands submitted to President Sirisena by the disabled war heroes.