Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Padiyathalawa

Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Padiyathalawa

January 26, 2019   11:55 pm

-

The 39th free medical clinic organized by Manusath Derana, the CSR initiative undertaken by TV Derana, was held at Padiyathalawa Divisional Hospital today (26).

This series of free medical clinics was initiated to create awareness and come to the aid of the thousands who are affected by kidney disease.

Accordingly, kidney patients were diagnosed by conducting blood and urine tests at the medical clinic.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Eye Donation Society conducted free eye examinations and distributing spectacles for free of charge.

Oktan Marketing Services (Pvt) Ltd gifted solar panels to the families without electricity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories