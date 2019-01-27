Manusath Derana free medical clinic in Padiyathalawa

-

The 39th free medical clinic organized by Manusath Derana, the CSR initiative undertaken by TV Derana, was held at Padiyathalawa Divisional Hospital today (26).

This series of free medical clinics was initiated to create awareness and come to the aid of the thousands who are affected by kidney disease.

Accordingly, kidney patients were diagnosed by conducting blood and urine tests at the medical clinic.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Eye Donation Society conducted free eye examinations and distributing spectacles for free of charge.

Oktan Marketing Services (Pvt) Ltd gifted solar panels to the families without electricity.