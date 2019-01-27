Two arrested with Kerala Cannabis at Mannar

-

Two persons who had been transporting Kerala Cannabis by the police at Mannar yesterday (26), stated Mannar Police.

Police stated that the suspects were arrested along with 2 kg of Kerala Cannabis at a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by them.

The arrested suspects are 37 and 47-year-old males from Udugama and Ja-Ela areas.

The suspects are slated to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court and Mannar police are conducting further investigations on the matter.