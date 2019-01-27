Mother commits suicide after strangling 7-month old son

-

A woman from Rosita area in Dimbula Pathana has committed suicide after killing her 7-month-old son by strangling him with a wire.

The 26-year-old mother had committed suicide early this morning (27) by hanging herself from a tree at her home.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the mother had committed the deed as a result of a family conflict.

Reportedly, the magistrate’s inquest is set to be held this afternoon by the Hatton magistrate.

Dimbula Pathana Police is conducting further investigations on this.