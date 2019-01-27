Uttara Devi sets off to Jaffna on maiden journey

-

The ‘Uttara Devi’ newly imported S-13 locomotive power set commenced its maiden journey to Jaffna from the Fort Railway Station this morning (27).

The train service was vested with the public by President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremony held at the Fort Railway Station, attended by Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Following the ceremony ‘Uttara Devi’ set forth to the Kankesanthurai Railway Station at 6 am today.

The train set consists of 06 compartment – two of which are air-conditioned – and can carry 724 passengers.

On its way to the Kankesanthurai Station, the train will reach the sub railway station at Araviyal Nagar in Kilinochchi declaring the newly built sub railway station open.

According to the Transport Ministry, the train set will reach Jaffna by 3 pm this afternoon.