Current govt.s taxation similar to colonial era - Bandula

January 27, 2019   01:27 pm

The current government has become the first government after the British colonial era to impose unfair taxes on the public, says MP Bandula Gunawardane.

He mentioned this speaking at the protest held in Homagama against the recently imposed Carbon Tax, yesterday (26).

This event was attended by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman G. L. Peiris and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Sisira Jayakody as well.

