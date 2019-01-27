-

Minister Kabir Hashim says that he urges the Opposition to present a proper ideology and policy to come into power instead of using racism.

The Minister of Highways & Road Development mentioned this commenting to the media at Mawanella.

Although his party has been accused of dividing the country since 2015, still nothing of sort has happened, he said.

He pointed out that the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), which had always talked of a division of the country, has agreed upon a unitary state during their government.

It was during their government that the pressure from the international community and the influence on the Sri Lanka Army was reduced, he further said.