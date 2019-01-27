Current govt. is controlled by extremist forces  Mahinda Yapa

-

The current government is controlled by extremist forces, stated United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, addressing a ceremony held to open a road in Kanagke area in Weligama-Matara.

He says that the incumbent government under extremist forces today as it is controlled by extremist forces of other religions.

Abeywardena further said that there is no work being done in the country and therefore the country has fallen into a helpless situation.