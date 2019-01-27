Current govt. is controlled by extremist forces  Mahinda Yapa

Current govt. is controlled by extremist forces  Mahinda Yapa

January 27, 2019   07:28 pm

-

The current government is controlled by extremist forces, stated United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, addressing a ceremony held to open a road in Kanagke area in Weligama-Matara.

He says that the incumbent government under extremist forces today as it is controlled by extremist forces of other religions.

Abeywardena further said that there is no work being done in the country and therefore the country has fallen into a helpless situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories