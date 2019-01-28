Welgama responds to allegations on missing SLTB buses

-

MP Kumara Welgama says that the allegations against him stating that eighteen Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses had gone missing during his term as the Minister of Transport are false.

If such an event has occurred, an investigation should be conducted and take legal action against him accordingly, Welgama said.

Ada Derana, yesterday (26), reported that the report of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has revealed that 18 SLTB buses which had been given free of charge to the SLTB had gone missing when MP Kumara Welgama held the position of Minister of Transport.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarians responded with regard to these allegations today (27).