PAFFREL speaks on attempt to set up a national govt. - Peoples Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says they trust that the governments attempt to implement a national government once again will not be done in the motive of increasing the number of ministerial posts. The organization points out that a national government should only be implemented for the well-being of the people and not of the rulers. When queried by Ada Derana on the matter, Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi expressed these views.

