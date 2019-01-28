Actor Ravindra Yasas hospitalized after road accident

January 28, 2019   09:56 am

-

Actor and Western Provincial Councilor Ravindra Yasas has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a road accident, early this morning (28).

Reportedly, the popular actor’s car had veered off the road and collided with a tree at Gammanpila area in Bandaragama, at around 4.30 am in the morning.

According to Ada Derana reporter, Yasas is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries at the Horana Base Hospital.

