Hold all PC elections at the same time  Isura Devapriya

-

Elections of all provincial councils in the country should be held at the same time, says Chief Minister of Western Province Isura Devapriya.

He mentioned this responding to a query by media personnel at Padukka area.

Mainly, the governors of the Southern, Uva and Western Provinces have agreed to this, said Devapriya.

Moreover, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is prepared to face any election, stated the Chief Minister.