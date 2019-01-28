Wimal arrives at CID

-

JNP Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement over the alleged VIP assassination plot.

The CID had informed the court that statements should be recorded from MP Wimal Weerawansa, his wife Shashi Weerawansa and MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, it was reported that MP Rajapaksa recently visited the CID to record a statement in this regard.

On the 12th of September 2018, Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara revealed alleged telephone conversations with DIG Nalaka De Silva regarding a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.