It is govt.s responsibility to stop hunt on war heroes - Bandula

January 28, 2019   01:46 pm

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Bandula Gunawardena says that it is the responsibility of the government to stop the hunt on war heroes.

The MP stated this addressing the media following an event held in Meegoda area.

Gunawardena urges to immediately put a stop to the revenge extraction from the war heroes and military leaders who sacrificed themselves for the country.

Not only the Sinhalese, but all ethnicities escaped terrorism because of the sacrifices of the war heroes, he points out.

Therefore, there is no greater crime than branding those war heroes as war criminals, he further said.

