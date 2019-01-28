Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Navy

-

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested Monday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s waters, reports Rameswaram Police.

The fishermen had been fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation’s territory when the Lankan navy arrested them, they said quoting fishermen association sources.

Reportedly, the arrested fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurainaval camp along with their boat.

On January 13, twenty fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan navy for fishing in the island nation’s territory.

-Agencies