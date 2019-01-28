Committee report on restructuring SriLankan Airlines submitted

January 28, 2019   07:10 pm

The Committee appointed to receive suggestions on restructuring SriLankan Airlines has submitted its report to President Maithripala Sirisena.

The committee was appointed by the President on the 7th of January to receive suggestions on restructuring SriLankan Airlines and make recommendations.

The 12-member committee, chaired by Minister Eran Wickramaratne, was given two weeks to produce a report of recommendations to the President on improving the service of SriLankan Airlines.

Chairman of the Committee Minister Wickramaratne presented the President with the report with recommendations at the Presidential Secretariat, this evening (28). Other Committee members, along with Minister Harsha de Silva were also present at the event.

President appreciated the committee for submitting the report within the allocated time period.

