Govt. is responsible for national security - Mahinda

Govt. is responsible for national security - Mahinda

January 28, 2019   07:25 pm

-

The government has the responsibility regarding the national security, stated Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this in Colombo, responding to media personnel on an American aircraft landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Rajapaksa says that if an aircraft of any country enters and leaves a country without proper permission, it a threat to the national security.

When a journalist queried him on former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa contesting at the Presidential election, the former President stated that any candidate who contests for the Presidential election will receive his blessings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories