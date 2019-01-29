Leaders today dont take bold decisions - Ravi

January 28, 2019   11:46 pm

The biggest issue at the present is that the political leaders of the country do not make decisions with boldness, says UNP Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

However, everyone just passes the responsibility to each other instead, Minister said.

According to him, he, the President and the Prime Minister, all only need to make correct, bold decisions.

If a correct political decision isn’t taken today, the journey in the future will be in the dark, he further said.

Karunanayake made these remarks at a ceremony held to declare open the Green Energy Champion 2019 at the German Embassy in Colombo, today (28).

