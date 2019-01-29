Wind speed to strengthen over the island

-

There is a possibility of wind speed strengthening over the island (up to 40kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 50kmph) during tonight (29) and tomorrow (30), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

However, light showers may occur in Eastern and North-central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS:

There is a possibility of wind speed strengthening over the surrounding sea areas (up to 50kmph) during tonight and tomorrow.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam, and in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.