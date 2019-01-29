Drug kingpin Mohamed Siddique released on bail

The drug kingpin Mohammed Siddique, who was charged for violating the Money Laundering Prevention Act by illegally earning over 510 million through heroin trading, has been released on bail.

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne had ordered to release the defendant under a cash bail of Rs 1 million and two personal bails of Rs 5 million.

The defendant is to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the first and third Sundays of every month.

The HC Judge further imposed an overseas travel ban on the defendant.

The CID had filed the case against Mohamed Siddique for violation of the Money Laundering Prevention Act by earning illegally earning over 510 million through heroin trade.