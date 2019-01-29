Over 86kg of Kerala Cannabis seized in Point Pedro

-

A 50-year-old individual has been apprehended for the possession of 86.4 kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest was made by the officers of Point Pedro Police yesterday (28) based on a tip-off given by the Navy.

The haul had been concealed in the roof of a house in Viyaparamullai, Point Pedro, said Sri Lanka Navy.

Further investigations are carried out by the Point Pedro Police.

The Navy said, during last three weeks, over 509 kgs of Kerala Cannabis had been seized in the raids conducted by the Navy and they are carrying out further operations across the country by the Navy in search of illegal drug smuggling.