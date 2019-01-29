Johnston cleared of one assets non-declaration case

-

Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has acquitted MP Johnston Fernando from the case over allegedly failing to prove his annual assets and liabilities for the year 2010.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, today (29), ruled that the case filed by the Bribery Commission has not been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, Fernando was acquitted of the relevant charges and released.

The Bribery Commission had filed five cases in total against former Minister Johnston Fernando for violating the Bribery Act by allegedly failing to prove his annual assets and liabilities while serving as a minister from 2010 to 2014.