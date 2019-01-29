Muzammil arrives at CID

January 29, 2019   10:40 am

-

Mohamed Muzammil, the spokesperson of National Freedom Front (NFF), has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (29) to record a statement.

This is pertaining to the investigation carried out by the CID on the alleged VIP assassination plot.

Meanwhile, the NFF leader MP Wimal Weerawansa, yesterday (28), arrived at the CID, to record a statement in this regard.

On the 12th of September 2018, Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement Namal Kumara had revealed information on an alleged conspiracy to assassinate the President and former Defense Secretary.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched investigations into the incident and recorded statements from several persons.

The CID has been allowed to record statements from MP Wimal Weerawansa, his wife Shashi Weerawansa and MP Namal Rajapaksa and NFF spokesperson Mohamed Muzammil after it was revealed that they were acquainted with the Indian national, who was arrested over the VIP assassination plot.

