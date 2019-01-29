Govt. will never let Elections Commission be independent  Semasinghe

-

No matter who resigns from their posts, the government will not take measure to create the legal background necessary to hold elections, stated UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe.

MP points out that the government has no compelling need to hold elections either.

He says that although they took measure to hold a general election by dissolving the parliament, the current government undemocratically discarded that attempt.

Semasinghe further said the government will never allow the Elections Commission to work independently.