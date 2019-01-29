Death ruled natural causes revealed to be a murder

-

A post-mortem examination of a dead body, which was already ruled out as a death by natural causes and handed over for funeral arrangements, has uncovered that the deceased had been strangled to death.

Accordingly, Marawila Police has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The deceased was identified as a 61-year-old woman named Rukmani Devi Mallika, who had been residing in Ihala Thabbowa, Nattandiya.

One of her children had found their mother lying inert at her place and immediately admitted her to Marawila Base Hospital yesterday (28).

Following the declaration of her death, the woman’s children had submitted her medical reports to the coroner of Marawila division, stating that she had been suffering from several ailments for some time now.

The children of the deceased had also claimed there was no suspicious nature regarding the death.

The coroner’s inquest into the sudden death of the woman had ruled the death was caused by natural causes and the remains of the woman were released to the children, which they had subsequently handed over to a funeral parlour for arrangements.

However, based on a tip-off received regarding this death, the woman’s body was taken back to the hospital and a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The autopsy report by the judicial medical officer of Marawila Base Hospital had uncovered that the deceased woman was in fact strangled to death.

Accordingly, Marawila Police has been instructed to call for a magistrate’s inquest on the death.

The murderer is yet to be identified and further investigations are carried out by the Marawila Police officers.