Appointment of tourism heads postponed

-

Appointment of Chairpersons for four major tourism bodies, which was scheduled for today (28), has been temporarily postponed, stated the Ministry of Tourism Development.

When Ada Derana queried the Ministry on this, it was stated that this action has been taken under the directions of Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife & Christian Religious Affairs, John Amaratunga.

The appointment of chairpersons for the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) and Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (SLITHM).

Reportedly, the following individuals were set to be appointed to the relevant posts prior to the postponement.

Kishu Gomes - Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB)

Ranjit de Silva - Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA)

Kumar de Silva - Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB)

Dilip de Silva - Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (SLITHM)