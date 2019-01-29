Foreign cigarettes worth nearly Rs 2 mn seized

-

A Sri Lankan passenger was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (29) along with a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarette sticks, Customs media spokesperson Suni Jayaratne stated.

The Customs officials attached to the BIA have managed to seize 33,800 cigarette sticks contained in 150 cartons and 190 other cigarette packets hidden inside his travelling bag.

The haul is, reportedly, manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and estimated to be worth Rs 1.8 million.

The detainee was identified as a 42-year-old person from Mattakkuliya area, employed in Dubai.

The suspect has been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 while the contraband was declared a forfeit.