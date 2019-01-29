State Kalabhushana Awards 2018 under Presidents patronage

State Kalabhushana Awards 2018 under Presidents patronage

January 29, 2019   11:13 pm

-

The State ‘Kalabhushana’ Awards Ceremony 2018 was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena this evening (29).

The ceremony took place at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre.

Nearly 200 artists received excellence awards for their commendable and outstanding service to the arts.

Veteran artists Rex Kodippili, Nethali Nanayakkara, Denagama Siriwardena, Anula Karunathilaka, Liyoni Kothalawala, Sunil Siriwardena, Chandrika Siriwardena and N.A.L. Murthy are among the artists who received excellence awards from President Sirisena.

Reportedly, former first lady Hema Premadasa, Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs Abdul Haleem, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula, Prof Ariyarathna Kaluarachchi, Prof Sarachchandra Edirisinghe and many other senior artists had graced the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories