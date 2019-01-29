-

The State ‘Kalabhushana’ Awards Ceremony 2018 was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena this evening (29).

The ceremony took place at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre.

Nearly 200 artists received excellence awards for their commendable and outstanding service to the arts.

Veteran artists Rex Kodippili, Nethali Nanayakkara, Denagama Siriwardena, Anula Karunathilaka, Liyoni Kothalawala, Sunil Siriwardena, Chandrika Siriwardena and N.A.L. Murthy are among the artists who received excellence awards from President Sirisena.

Reportedly, former first lady Hema Premadasa, Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs Abdul Haleem, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula, Prof Ariyarathna Kaluarachchi, Prof Sarachchandra Edirisinghe and many other senior artists had graced the event.