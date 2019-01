-

Manusath Derana team, the CSR initiative undertaken by TV Derana, has visited Mahanayake of Malwathu Chapter Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero.

Accordingly, Mahanayake Thero was informed on the CSR projects carried out by Manusath Derana since 2013 and also on the upcoming projects.

Mahanayake Thero has then invoked blessings on the Manusath Derana team and the ongoing projects.