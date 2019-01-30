Sigiriya to be made a no-polythene zone

Sigiriya to be made a no-polythene zone

January 30, 2019   09:34 am

-

The Central Cultural Fund has decided to make the premises of Sigiriya a ‘no-polythene’ zone from the 01st of February onwards.

The decision was taken under the instructions of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, the Central Cultural Fund stated.

Accordingly, the tourists will be prohibited from bringing in polythene into the historic area of Sigiriya surrounded by moats.

The tourists are allowed to bring in food items into the zone only after removing the polythene wrappings, Sigiriya project manager of the Central Cultural Fund stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories