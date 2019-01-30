Brother clubs brother to death over money

January 30, 2019   10:23 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A 38-year-old man has been clubbed to death by his younger brother at Thikkam in Point Pedro, stated the police.

Reportedly, this has been a result of conflict arisen due to a disagreement between the brothers over money.

The older brother who had suffered critical injuries in the assault had been admitted to the Mandigai hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The younger brother, who had also suffered injuries in the conflict, is currently receiving treatment under police protection.

