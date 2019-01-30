Open invitation from Senasinghe for a coalition govt

-

Non-Cabinet Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe has made an open invitation for any party that is able to support the establishment of a coalition government.

Addressing an event held in Ja-Ela, Minister Senasinghe said the future political situation will be tense.

Many presidential candidates have come forward and this is a ‘good democratic situation’.

He commented that there is an adept group of persons who can strengthen the United National Party.